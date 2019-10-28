The Swink High School volleyball team moved back into first place in the Santa Fe League and Class 2A District 6 after it swept Rocky Ford Thursday at the Lions Den.

"This is a big win for us," said Swink coach Jenni Somers. "Not only for the district title, but also continuing to build our momentum."

The Lady Lions will now wait for the result of today's Fowler/Hoehne match, which will take place in Fowler. A win by the Grizzlies will give them the title. However, if Fowler loses, Swink will be the champion.

"We have to see how Fowler and Hoehne turn out," Somers said.

Rocky Ford opened the first set by scoring the first three points. Swink came back to tie the score, and after a brief Lady Meloneers' side out, the Lady Lions went on a 5-1 run to go in front at 8-5.

Rocky answered with another three-point rally, but Swink scored eight unanswered points for a 16-8 advantage. The Lady Meloneers narrowed the margin to 18-17, but the Lady Lions closed out the set by scoring six of the final 10 points to take a 25-21 win.

Swink began the second set by scoring the first two points. Rocky Ford reduced its deficit to 3-2, however, the Lady Lions scored three in a row for a 6-2 lead.

The Lady Meloneers closed to within 9-8, but Swink scored 10 consecutive points to increase the lead to 19-8.

Rocky attempted a comeback as it whittled the lead to 22-14. But Swink scored three of the final four points for a 25-15 victory.

The Lady Lions scored the first three points of the third set. The Lady Meloneers had a brief side out before Swink had another 3-0 run to push its lead to 6-1.

Rocky came within 6-4, and the teams then exchanged the next six side outs. The Lady Meloneers then scored five points in a row for an 11-9 edge.

Swink went on a 6-1 run to regain the lead at 15-12. Rocky Ford scored two in a row before the teams exchanged the next four side outs.

The Lady Meloneers came back to tie the score at 17-17. Swink also ran off three straight pints, however, Rocky scored four consecutive points for a 21-20 lead.

The Lady Lions tied the score, however, the Lady Meloneers regained the lead at 23-21. Swink scored three straight points for a 24-23 edge.

The teams exchanged the next six side outs before Swink scored the final two points to win the third set 28-26.

Edit Morales led the Swink offense with 15 kills, followed by Jolie Bond with 11 and Brooklyn Mueller with 10. Jasmin Gonzales led in assists with 34.

The Lady Lions served up eight aces. Rylee Platt led the team with four, and Bond and Morales both had two.

Lily Hancock was Rocky Ford's top hitter with 10 kills. Gracie Moreland had five. Teagan Mendoza-Werner led in assists with 20.

The Lady Meloneers had nine aces with Hancock serving up four. Mendoza-Werner and Keidy Ramirez had two apiece, and Alissia Morris had one.

Swink (14-8, 11-2) played at Del Norte on Saturday and it lost in three sets 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.

The Lady Lions will close out the regular season with a non-league match at Fowler on Tuesday.

"We're really looking forward to ending our season with that match," Somers said.

Rocky Ford (13-8, 9-4) will end its season at the Rye Invitational on Friday.

