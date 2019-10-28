Parents and children up to the fifth grade wishing to avoid the cold but revel in the spirit of Halloween are invited to take part in East High School's third annual Tuffy's Trick or Treat.

Organized by East's FCCLA and DECA students, this year's event will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the school cafeteria. Games, free candy and family fun await all visitors.

The games will be hosted by East athletes, and representatives of CSU-Pueblo's track center will be handing out candy, as will members of East's alumni association. Booster club members will offer guests popcorn and FCCLA will educate visitors about seat belt safety.

The Tuffy's Trick or Treat event earned FCCLA students recognition at the state and national level.

Those who take part are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to help kick off the school's food drive hosted by DECA students and student council.

"We have over 20 clubs and sports teams involved, along with community members," said Janae Passalaqua, FCCLA and DECA sponsor, of Tuffy's Trick or Treat.







