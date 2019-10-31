The Branson/Kim co-op football team is the No. 7 seed for the six-man state playoffs, which begin this weekend.

The Bearcats will host Briggsdale on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. in Branson.

Branson/Kim is the only team from the South Central League to advance to the playoffs.

Five teams from the Southeast League also got into the six-man playoffs.

Kit Carson is the top seed and will host Peetz Friday at 3 p.m. Eads is the ninth seed and will travel to Flagler/Hi-Plains for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Cheyenne Wells enters as the No. 3 seed and will host Mountain Valley Saturday at 1 p.m. Granada is seeded sixth and will host North Park. Walsh is the 15th seed and will play at Stratton/Liberty Saturday at 4 p.m.

The other first round games will have Fleming hosting Deer Trail and Prairie hosting Cotopaxi.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com