CANTON, Ohio — What would be left of Carla Dellerba’s body after 16 years in a grave? The cops, prosecutors and coroner’s staff who gathered at a cemetery near Canton, Ohio, in late August 1990 could only hope there was enough left of her corpse to answer another question:



How did she die?



That was why the county prosecutor had ordered Dellerba’s exhumation. That was why the county coroner’s staff was about to open a casket as the temperature climbed toward 90.



Since 1974, everyone had known Dellerba killed herself. At least that was the official version, a ruling made by the previous coroner, Dr. Gus Shaheen, who was the last word on deaths in the county for more than 18 years.



But the idea that Dellerba put a rag in her mouth and stabbed herself three times in the chest with a kitchen knife raised eyebrows among some in the Canton Police Department’s Detective Bureau, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland.



She was a 45-year-old prostitute with a half-dozen aliases who ran a brothel in the industrial city of Wheeling, W. Va., just across the Ohio River. The week before her violent death, she had been arraigned in federal court in Cleveland on a prostitution case. Similar federal charges were pending in Miami.



But when a Canton detective argued someone had to have killed Dellerba, who was Italian by birth, Shaheen responded:



"You know how those old-country broads are, they’re tough."



Her death was a suicide. Case closed.



And that’s how it stayed until a former boxer turned hit man turned snitch told the FBI in 1990 about his 1974 trip to Canton to kill a woman for the boss of the Wheeling mob.



This story is part of the Canton Repository newspaper’s review of coroner cases from Shaheen’s time in office, which raises questions about how many people were able to get away with murder.



***



On July 18, 1990, in a federal courtroom in Wheeling, Ronald Asher took the witness stand. The former street thug and mob enforcer was going to give details about gangster Paul “No Legs” Hankish and his criminal empire in the Ohio River city.



Asher was in an Ohio prison for an unrelated 1975 murder. He had an upcoming parole hearing. If he helped the feds, they'd put in a good word for him.



Much of Asher’s testimony was about Hankish’s early days, but one story Asher shared was intriguing and puzzling. Hankish had sent Asher and another associate, Ronald Bris, 100 miles to Canton to kill a woman, or to "paint a house," as they called it in their secret code.



Asher didn't say the woman's name or know her age. He didn't know why he had to kill her, except for the fact Hankish wanted it done. The job, he said, was supposed to pay $10,000. And he recalled he was told to do it soon.



Assistant U.S. Attorney John H. Reed questioned Asher about the Canton murder.



Reed: And how did you do it, sir?



Asher: I broke her neck.



Reed: What else did you do?



Asher: At Ronnie's insistence, because he wasn't sure that she was dead, stabbed her.



Asher said he later learned from Bris the woman's death was ruled a suicide. Asher recalled that the ruling didn’t “jibe” with him, but he didn't give it a second thought.



***



Carla Dellerba was born Carla Ferrari in northern Italy in 1928. Pinzolo, her hometown, was closer to St. Moritz and Innsbruck than to Florence and Rome. She was a baby when she and her mother sailed to New York.



Dellerba was living in Pittsburgh by the time she was 11. She grew up fast. She was 18 when she began working as a shill in an illegal gambling joint and became a mobster’s mistress for a time.



She was known by many names: Roberta Lee, Martha McClain, Carla Antonucci, Pittsburgh Bobbie and Black-haired Bobbie. The Pittsburgh newspapers called her "the girl with the turquoise eyes."



She gave birth to a son in 1947. Her first prostitution arrest was in 1948.



A decade later, she married Pete Dellerba in Canton. Although married, the Dellerbas had separate lives. He had girlfriends. She had a guy down in Wheeling. In 1963, the couple was accused of running a house of prostitution in Canton.



Robin Thompson was a teenager when she and her mother lived in the apartment above the Dellerbas for the six years prior to Carla’s death. Like everyone else, Thompson knew her neighbor as Bobbie.



"She was your typical Italian mother," Thompson recalled. "She loved to cook, and when she finally decided to give up the ‘life,’ she had us there every night for dinner."



The ‘life’ was prostitution, and Carla Dellerba’s legal troubles started building during the year before her death.



Dellerba ran a Wheeling brothel for Aggie Toomer, the foremost madam in the Ohio Valley. By late May 1974, federal grand juries in Miami and Cleveland had indicted Dellerba on charges of bringing women across state lines to work as prostitutes. She feared prison and deportation.



"She wanted out of that life, and she told my mom that she was going to turn state’s witness," Thompson said.



Toomer’s daughter, Joyce Simms, wanted to make sure Dellerba would never talk.



Simms asked her boyfriend, Bris, for help. Bris knew Hankish, the head of the Wheeling mob, and both men got a cut of Toomer’s brothel action. If Dellerba decided to testify, she could possibly implicate all of them in crimes.



Neither Simms nor Bris had the connections or expertise to arrange Dellerba’s murder. But Hankish did. In early May, he told one of his enforcers, Asher, to get with Bris about a job.



A house needed painting.



***



It was about 11 p.m. on May 28, 1974, when Asher and Bris showed up at Dellerba’s Canton apartment. She knew Bris, who was a partner in the Wheeling brothel she ran. She didn’t know Asher.



The trio chatted while Dellerba stepped into the kitchen to make coffee. Asher made his move when she returned.



Where's the bathroom? he asked.



Dellerba led Asher from the living room to the bathroom door.



She reached inside to turn on the light.



Standing behind her, Asher raised an arm and brought a bare-handed karate blow down on the back of her neck. She crumpled to the floor.



Asher was sure he’d killed her. Bris wanted to be certain. He grabbed a knife with a 9-inch blade from the kitchen.



Depending on which of several versions of the story Asher told in 1990, he plunged the knife into Dellerba's chest three times. Or, maybe it was Bris who stabbed her. Or, perhaps Asher stabbed her once and left the bathroom -- at which point Bris stabbed her two more times.



Then, they left.



***



A crowd gathered in county morgue for the big reveal in August 1990. After Asher’s sworn admission and weeks of police investigation, authorities had exhumed Dellerba’s body. They hoped an autopsy would definitively show if she had been murdered.



The former coroner had ruled her death a suicide without doing an autopsy. But after that long in the ground, what would be left of her body?



"When we opened the coffin, gas came out," recalled Dr. C. Michael Choi, a pathologist and chief deputy coroner. "It was like a movie. Kind of a white cloud."



"It smelled like a strong smell, like olives," said Bob Forchione, of Rossi Funeral Home, who assisted with the exhumation.



Dellerba was in a pink dress, white hose and beige slippers. She wore pearl earrings and a silver and gold-colored ring on the ring finger of her left hand.



"You could have showed her again..." Forchione said. “All you would have had to do is put a little makeup on the lady."



Choi saw the same three knife wounds former Coroner Gus Shaheen had noted in his 1974 report. Shaheen had probed the wounds, but never did an autopsy on Dellerba as Choi was about to do.



When Choi examined the internal organs, he found the knife had penetrated Dellerba’s liver, stomach, right lung and heart.



He noticed something else.



Dellerba’s neck moved freely. Removing the spine, Choi found a spinal cord injury at the C2 vertebra, the second bone below the skull. Shaheen had never mentioned a neck injury in his report, but that trauma alone would have killed Dellerba. Choi’s new findings also matched Asher’s story about breaking the neck of a Canton woman, who was then stabbed.



Like the neck injury, the heart wound was fatal by itself. And the lung, stomach and liver wounds would have killed Dellerba, too, without medical treatment, Choi said.



"We cannot believe they called it a suicide, at all. It’s wrong. One hundred percent wrong," Choi said.



Dellerba’s death had been a homicide.



***



Asher was paroled and has long been a free man.



Because federal authorities granted him immunity to testify in their 1990 case against Hankish, Asher could not be charged in her death.



Bris, afflicted with multiple sclerosis, died in a nursing home in December 1990. Hankish died in prison in 1998. He was never charged with ordering Dellerba's murder. Simms and Toomer also have died.



Asher has since changed his name to Rahahn Obatiaye Cetewayo and is now 75 years old. In the past few years, he's been in and out of jail for minor offenses in the Miami area. He was most recently arrested on March 12 for trespassing. A Miami-Dade County Jail booking report indicated he was homeless. He could not be located for comment.



The county prosecutor in 1990 vowed to find out why the coroner had ruled Dellerba’s death a suicide, but Shaheen had died the year before the exhumation. The question remains unanswered.



