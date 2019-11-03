Job search

assistance available

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.com. Call the center at 562-3731.

Among the programs offered:

•Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

•The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals ages 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

Contact the Workforce Center to speak with an employment specialist.

State employee emails

to vanish from public record

DENVER (AP) — Hundreds of state employees in Colorado have prepared to have their emails eliminated to remove access to government records that would otherwise be public.

The Denver Post reports that the affected employees work for the Department of Regulatory Agencies which regulates state industries including insurance, banks, electric utilities and real estate.

Officials say the department's 600 employees were notified multiple times of the upcoming purge set to begin Friday.

Department officials say employees were instructed to preserve any vital emails, including pending litigation or existing open records requests.

Officials say the purge is to ensure department emails are easily searchable.

Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition says deletion of electronic records is a major problem for those seeking information.

Colorado law gives state departments broad discretion in crafting their record-keeping policies.