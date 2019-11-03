Several Las Animas Trojans took to Jack LaSalle Field for the final time this past Friday night. As the Trojans squared off against Simla, it marked the end of the home season for the Trojans.

This year’s roster includes 5 seniors who all impact the team on the gridiron, and who all will be missed when the Trojans take the field next season. Those seniors are Cutter Nichols, Miles Rader, Diego Trujillo, Nick Chavez, and Doug Miller.

The Trojans looked to end their home season on a positive note, but the Cubs had other plans.

In the first quarter, the Cubs got out to a fast start and posted 16 unanswered point, and continued to run in the second by putting up 12 more. At the half the Trojans had yet to get to the end zone and were down 28-0.

The second half was equally as dreary for the Trojans’ side of the scoreboard, and in the fourth, the Cubs scored their final points to end the game 42-0.

The Trojans have one more game left on the schedule and that is a road trip to Fowler to face the Grizzlies on Friday at 7 p.m.