The Las Animas Lady Trojans were busy this week with three games against SCA, South Baca, and Wiley.

Last Tuesday against SCA, the Lady Trojans lost the first 25-16, but rebounded to win the second 25-19. The SCA Lady Spartans came back in the third to win 22-25, and then the Lady Trojans won the fourth 25-19 to force a game 5 to 15.

In the fifth, the Lady Spartans emerged victorious 15-13 to take the match 3-2.

On Thursday the Ladies traveled to Campo to face the South Baca Co-op team. The Lady Trojans stayed strong against the hard-hitting Patriots, but fell 3-0 25-20, 25- 20, and 25-15.

Lastly, the Ladies traveled to Wiley to face the Lady Panthers. In Wiley, the Lady Trojans struggled to gain momentum on both sides of the ball and lost in 3: 25-17, 25-22, and 25-19.

This week the Lady Trojans finish up the regular season against Center in Las Animas. Their final game is Saturday. Games will begin in Las Animas at 2 p.m.