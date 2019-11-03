Wayne Eugene Smith was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Hopewell, Va., the ninth of 10 children, to Clifford and Agnes (Thorne) Smith. Wayne passed away suddenly at age 74 on Oct. 22, 2019, in Minneola, Kan., of natural causes.

He served in the Air Force at Whiteman AFB in Missouri from 1964 to 1968. After discharge, he joined the Kansas City, Mo., Police Dept then later went on to serve as a Federal Police Officer in Colorado at Fort Lyon VA Hospital as well as in Oklahoma at the OKC VA Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters and his sister-in-law, Nelda McKay. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his brother, Phillip; his daughters, Jody Kramps and Julie Gorman (son-in-law David); stepsons, David and Mark (Rashae) Powell; grandchildren, Autumn Sierra, Baillie and Gavin Gorman; sister-in-law, Angela (Keith) Adams, nephews, Joshua (Holly) and Daniel Adams; several other in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Oklahoma City. Burial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. in Sentinel, Okla., at Sentinel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers/plants, please give consideration of a donation in his memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org, which supports wounded veterans as well as first responders.