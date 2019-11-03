Cody Reagan has always had the desire to stop and help people.

“I’ve always thought there is something that I can do more for people. I was raised that way. My parents instilled this in me,” Reagan, a volunteer with the Pueblo County Emergency Service Bureau, said.

Reagan, of Pueblo West, volunteers as a search and recovery diver. He also has joined the fire team as well.

Just recently he also assisted in starting the county’s Drone Team.

He said his volunteer job is filling that need and that desire he has to help people.

Reagan, whose day job is an air traffic controller in Colorado Springs, said balancing a full-time job and his volunteer work is tough.

“It’s an interesting dynamic,” he said.

“There are times when I am extremely frustrated that I am not able to go to an emergency call because I am at work. The good side of being a volunteer is that you are not required to go to every single call or training. There is some flexibility in it,” Reagan said.

Reagan takes every opportunity he can to do volunteer work — even taking personal days from work to go out on calls.

As a diver, he’s been called out to find missing people in boat and swimming accidents.

“We do a lot of recovery operations including helping recover people, vehicles, tools. If it falls in the water they call us,” Reagan said.

Volunteers are a hybrid group, he said.

“We have a very large area to be responsible for. It’s all of unincorporated Pueblo County. We handle wildland fire calls and also car fires. We also do defensive aspects of structure fires whether it be barn house or other homes,” Reagan said.

“We also assist with incorporated areas of Pueblo County.”

Reagan is married with three children and said his oldest is starting to get an understanding that sometimes his job is not completely safe.

“I hope that they are proud of what I am doing: helping people. Every time my radio goes off they ask, ‘Is that for you? Are you running out the door?’ I have to tell them that sometimes I do and sometimes I don’t,” Reagan said.

“It puts a definite strain on family life sometimes, but they have been extremely supportive and more than understanding of the whole volunteer aspect.”

He said he lives by the phrases: “If not me then who?” and “If not now, then when?”

Reagan said the women and men that are in the Emergency Service Bureau are a special breed.

“We are doing this on our own time for no money. This is a free service to the county. Sometimes patience and understanding are requested, but if anybody has the want and need to assist, this is a fantastic way to assist the community,” Reagan said.

“There are plenty of ways to volunteer here. It’s limitless. To make a community better, we all have to make a community better.”

