The recent snowstorm has had an effect on local sporting events, which were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The La Junta High School volleyball team's match at Manitou Springs, scheduled for Tuesday, was not played. It has tentatively been rescheduled for 4 p.m. today.

The Kim/Branson Class 1A District 3 Tournament volleyball match at Wiley, also scheduled for Tuesday, was not played. It will be played at 4:30 p.m. today.

Fowler High School had a pair of volleyball matches postponed.

The Lady Grizzlies were scheduled to host Swink on Tuesday. The teams did get to Grizzly Gym. However, a power failure prior to the beginning of the match led to the match's postponement.

Fowler was also scheduled to host Hoehne on Wednesday, but that match too was postponed because of the weather.

Fowler's match with Swink will take place at 4 p.m. today. The Hoehne match will be at 3 p.m. Friday.

