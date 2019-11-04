The impact was so violent that a mid-air collision was feared.

A catastrophic engine failure in the Boeing 737 caused an explosion that punctured hydraulic lines, severed fuel lines, tore away away sections of the plane and punctured a window.

Smoke began filling the cockpit as the monstrous roar from the 500-mph winds raging through the plane made communication impossible. An icepick pain pierced the ears of those aboard, who struggled even to breathe.

And in that chaotic cacophony 32,500 feet over eastern Pennsylvania, Capt. Tammie Jo Shults — the humble New Mexico ranch girl who wanted nothing more than to seek adventure in the sky — found herself in the fight of not only her life, but the 149 passengers and crew aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 1380.

Shults, who details the events of that day, and the whole of her barrier-shattering life, in the appropriately named "Nerves of Steel," was in Pueblo last week to address a standing room only gallery at the Center for American Values.

Although Shults came to the world's attention in the aftermath of the Flight 1380 incident, her story begins long before that.

It is, however, inextricably linked with all that followed.

Surrounded by a loving and supportive family, Shults grew up on a ranch in New Mexico. Fascinated with the Air Force dog-fighting exercises taking place in the skies overheard, as well as the exploits of missionary pilot Nate Saint in the pages of "Jungle Pilot," Shults' future course was set in motion.

"Everything that flies launches from a foundation," she said. "I launched from home."

But the journey, especially in the beginning, was far from smooth.

In the male-dominated world of military fighter pilots, a woman wanting to earn her wings had to cross, on a daily basis, that invisible but challenging line in the sand.

It was a reality Shults experienced soon after being accepted by the Navy for Aviation Officer Candidate School.

"The first two years, three squadrons, I was the only woman," Shults said. "So it was like having 100 brothers: some with bad attitudes on some days. There also was a lot of resentment among some of my commanding officers."

But Shults persevered — not only through the discriminatory barriers but the incredibly strenuous flight training — to earn those coveted fighter pilot wings.

"There was a lot of strafing, bombing and dogfighting," Shults said with a bright smile. "All the things girls dream of."

One of the Navy's first female fighter pilots, Shults went on to become one of the first women to qualify in the F/A-18 Hornet: the twin-engine, supersonic multi-role combat jet.

And had it not been for a combat exclusion policy that existed at the time, Shults likely would have seen action during Operation Desert Storm.

Throughout her military career, she served in numerous instructional capacities, including leading training in "out of control" flights.

In a sense, it was a foreshadowing of things to come.

"The explosion of the left engine felt like being T-boned by a Mack truck," Shults said as she began to recall the events of April 17, 2018. "We went into a snap roll to the left and there was an incredible roar as we leveled the wings, and such a shudder ensued throughout the aircraft that we couldn't focus on instruments or checklists.

"But it's a very isolating moment, and adrenaline kicks in. And when that happens, mentally, you can think at warp speed, but it feels very leisurely."

And in that moment, Shults prepared to meet the God she had long ago committed to.

"I remember thinking, 'I'm not sure everything is going to stay on that we need to get this to a runaway,'" she said. "But then I stepped back from that thought process and thought about the good news.

"'We're still flying.'"

Although the plane had been blown off course, and was rapidly losing altitude, the salvation of Flight 1380 began with this simple message from Shults to her distraught and frightened passengers.

"We're not going down. We're going to Philly."

And with that, the Navy veteran with the nerves of steel and bedrock faith, together with first officer Darren Ellisor, began the improvisational voyage into Philadelphia International Airport.

"Having a destination and communicating it gave hope," Shults said. "Hope doesn't always change our circumstances, but it changes us.

"And that was enough."

The fact that not all on Flight 1380 made it safely home continues to weigh heavily on Shults' heart and soul.

Despite selfless attempts on the part of fellow passengers to pull her to safety, Jennifer Riordan, 43, suffered fatal injuries after being partly sucked out of the plane's blown-out window.

"We returned 148 people to their lives and loved ones that day," Shults said, the solemnity evident in her voice. "But the survival of many never eclipses the loss of one."

A model of humility and grace, Shults — who along with her crew was honored at the White House for their life-saving actions — refuses to classify herself as a hero.

"I did, however, see a lot of heroes that day," she offered. "Heroes don't need a title. They don't need equipment. They are simply people who take the time to see, and the effort to act, on behalf of someone else."

"Nerves of Steel" is available for purchase at captainshults.com.

