School: Franklin School of Innovation



Grade: Third

Years of experience: 14



Education: Elementary education degree from Colorado State University-Pueblo; master's degree, instructional technology and curriculum development, from Grand Canyon University.



From Principal Dana DiTomaso-Junkman: "Daniel is such an amazing teacher. He truly gives 110% every single day and makes sure all of his students feel loved and cared for from the minute they walk in the door. Daniel makes a huge impact on our school and is on several committees, helping to make important decisions in our building. He is a tremendous leader for his colleagues.

"He is also a mentor to a number of student teachers and observers from CSU-Pueblo, and he makes sure to work with and train up-and-coming teachers to make sure they share his passion and love of teaching."

From the educator: "I always wanted to make a difference in the world and feel like helping students to reach their goals in life is the best way. I love what I do and every day brings new challenges and joys.

"The best part of my job is seeing a student accomplish something they felt they couldn’t achieve. When past students come back to visit, it is always rewarding to hear how well they are doing.

"I don’t feel like teaching is a job: it is a calling. No matter how challenging or difficult things get, I have never felt the bad outweighs the good. I wake up every day excited to come to school and work with my students."



