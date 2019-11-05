Colorado State Rep. Donald Valdez ended his campaign for U.S. representative of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in favor of seeking re-election to the state’s House District 62.

Valdez announced his decision Oct. 30 and said it was driven by recent plans made by former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens and developers to supply the Denver metro area with water from the San Luis Valley’s aquifer. He also cited a desire to focus on issues in rural Colorado, including sustainability and funding for education.

“From Day One, I’ve gotten into public service to help my community, to help Rural Coloradans,” Valdez said in a news release. “The best way for me to do that right now isn’t in Washington— where everyone is obsessed with money, power and partisanship— but in the State House.”

“The San Luis Valley is facing an existential threat to our water, and I can best fight against it in the State House,” he said.

Valdez has represented Colorado House District 62, which represents over 77,000 residents of six counties in the San Luis Valley and Huerfano County, since 2016. With election in 2020, he would be serving his third two-year term.

With Valdez out of the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, three Democrats: Diane Mitsch Bush, James Iacino, and Root Routledge, are vying for Republican incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton’s seat. Tipton has represented the district, which includes Pueblo County, the San Luis Valley and western Colorado since 2010.

Next year’s primary elections will be held June 30.

