Angelic R. Lobato, 21, the carjacking suspect who became a Safe Streets fugitive of justice after walking away from a Denver hospital, was arrested in Pueblo Tuesday.

Lobato was spotted by a Pueblo police officer during his patrol duties. After a medical clearance, she was booked into jail on a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery with real/simulated weapon.

On Oct. 24, the suspect reportedly carjacked a Dodge Challenger in the area of East Ninth Street. After being spotted by police, Lobato attempted to flee, which resulted in a pursuit that led officers up and down the U.S. Highway 50 Bypass and northbound Interstate 25.



Using a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, an officer brought the chase to an end.



Lobato then fled from the vehicle on foot toward a moving train, which struck her. She was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.



Due to her injuries, which police considered to be self-inflicted as she ran into the train, Lobato was sent from Pueblo to a Denver-area hospital, from which she somehow escaped.

Arrests

Steven A. Crockett, 40, no specified address, was arrested Tuesday on two fugitive of justice warrants, and booked into jail in lieu of $25,000 total bail.

Destiny R. Thiele, 35, of the 200 block of West Adams Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She also had two warrants, which carry $15,000 total bail. There was no bond set for the possession charge, pending a court appearance.

James D. Lash, 35, of the 3800 block of Lancaster Drive, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree burglary, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jose J. Soto Martinez, 23, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He also had two warrants and was cited for theft. He was booked into jail with no bail set on the controlled substance count, pending a court appearance.

Richard Arriola, 42, of the 600 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, was arrested Monday on two contempt of court warrants and booked into jail in lieu of $16,000 total bail.

Jennifer N. Read, 45, of the 4600 block of Thatcher Avenue, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree introduction of contraband. She also had two warrants, and was booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 total bail.

Robert B. Rivera, 27, of the 100 block of West 11th Street, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.

