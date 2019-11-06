Colorado voters have rejected a ballot measure asking if the state could keep tax revenue that otherwise would be refunded under limits set by the state constitution.

Democrats who control the statehouse had referred the measure, called Proposition CC, to Tuesday's ballot.

Proposition CC asked if the state could keep revenue in those years when it has a surplus and is required to return that money to taxpayers.

The revenue would have been allocated to transportation and transit, K-12 schools and higher education.

About 8:45 p.m., The Associated Press had called the vote with 65% of the precincts in. The vote for the measure was 485,916, while 607,922 votes were counted against the issue.

The vote on legalizing sports betting in Colorado or Proposition DD was extremely close with 68% of the precincts counted, according to The Associated Press.

Voters are considering a 10% flat tax on internet sports betting proceeds. Companies operating 33 casinos in Colorado could seek licenses for onsite betting as well as online and sports gambling apps. Operators would determine their own cash limits on bets.

There were 585,076 votes for the measure with 585,973 against it at 9:18 p.m.

Backers of Proposition DD, the bipartisan sports betting proposal, were counting on Coloradans' previous willingness to approve "sin taxes" — in this case to bring sports gambling out of the black market and tax it to pay for water conservation.

Proposition DD would allow online and in-person wagering on professional, collegiate, motor and Olympic sports starting in May. It would dedicate a limited revenue stream to a state water conservation plan that seeks to meet the future needs of the Denver metropolitan area, Colorado's agriculture and outdoor recreation industries, and commitments to Southwest states that rely on the Colorado River.