Greetings from Fowler Public Library!

As winter quickly approaches stop in and check out our selection of cookbooks authored by people such as Ree Drummond, Debbie Macomber, Emeril Lagasse, and Better Homes and Gardens. Or if crafting is more your style we have resources about quilting, stitchery, macramé’, candle making, and more.

Please join us for our monthly coffee and conversation time held the second Wednesday of each month. Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. will be our next get together time.

For the month of October our young patrons took part in an I Spy activity. For those who could locate five golden stars in a jar full of multicolored stars were given a small prize. We’ve enjoyed having kids take part in this fun activity. As always we invite you to check out our Facebook page to see what’s down the road at your library.