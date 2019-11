For the first semester of the 2019-20 school year, the following students were on the Principal’s Honor Roll.

Minimum grade point average 3.5; maximum grade point average, 3.99:



Grade 9: Taylor Bennett, Jacelyn Hagerman, Sylvie Lotrich, Landyn Mason, Olivia Romero.

Grade 10: Brooke Bell, Taylor Brown, Kaitlyn Campbell, Leyla Carnes, Seth Chapman, Dyllan Damgaard, Adrianna Marsh, Ariel Vasquez.

Grade 11: Ashlyn Alvey, Martha Castaneda, Laiken Griffy, Liam Griffy, Aaron Hildreth, Nicodemus Lancaster, Jayden Osborne, Kaley Pieper, Gabriel Proctor.

Grade 12: Alexis Becerra, Tessie Lotrich, Dalton Mason, Teegan Minjarez, Johnathan Mobbley, Shaelea Pruett, Fernando Salazar, Thor Schiffer.



The following students qualified for honors on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll for the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.

Minimum grade point average 4.0:



Grade 10: Ashton Cash, Emily Flanscha.

Grade 11: Braxton Bates, Austin Marsh.

Grade 12: Luke Bitter, Avery Bouldin, Kathleen DeVore, Steven Hildreth, Jacobi Larson.