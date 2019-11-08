Swink 25 22 25 25 -2

Fowler 11 25 15 13 -1

Hoehne 19 19 15 -0

Fowler 25 25 25 -3

Fowler 25 21 26 16 7 -1

Akron 23 25 16 25 15 -3

Byers 25 18 11 19 -1

Fowler 18 25 25 25 -3

Fowler 10 23 17 -0

Limon 25 25 25 -3

Five matches in three days for the Grizzlies volleyball team in the last week of the regular season should get the game conditioning at a high level.

It started this past Thursday with a conference match against rival Swink. The Grizzlies got off to a rough start on their home court in the first set, losing 25-11. Fowler showed its character in bouncing back to win the second set, 25-22.

The rest of the match was all the Lions from neighboring Swink, as they went on to win the last two sets by impressive margins, 25-15, 25-13.

Friday, the Grizzlies once again played host, this time to the always dangerous Hoehne Farmers. The match was competitive throughout just like the first time they faced each other earlier this year, but the Fowler team once again prevailed. The Fowler offensive attack was just too much for the visitors with the home team taking the match in three, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.

“We struggled some against Swink as they played very aggressive and we just weren't able to get going,” said Fowler coach Lindsay Whalen. “We bounced back and played really well against Hoehne and were able to secure the Santa Fe League championship.”

Saturday brought the Grizzlies to a neutral site tournament in Limon with three other area teams; Akron, Byers and Limon. The Akron Rams were first up for the Grizzlies on the day. It was evenly played with both teams trading punches, the match taking the full five sets allowed to decide the winner. Two sets apiece and just two points total separating the two competitors at that point in the match. Unfortunately the Rams jumped out in front and stayed there to win the affair in the fifth set, 15-7.



Byers came to the court for the next match and after a Fowler loss in the first set, the Grizzlies’ paw came down hard as they turned on their typical A-game going on to win the last three sets handily, 25-18, 25-11, 25-19.

The ending to the long week of play came against the highly ranked 18-5 Limon team. After the busy week, Fowler could only muster a competitive second set as the Badgers played to their reputation winning in three sets 25-10, 25-23., 25-17, to win the match along with the tournament.

Last regular season stats recorded for the Grizzlies were: kills, Emily Flanscha, 229; blocks, Kaley Pieper, 41; aces, Brooke Bell, 40; digs; Bell, 289; assists; Jayden Osborne, 569; receptions; Bell, 385.

“We started off well against Byers and won in four sets, but struggled with serve receive against Akron and ended up losing in five,” said coach Lindsay Whalen. “We then had to turn around and play Limon, who is No. 2 in the state and played them tough the 2nd and 3rd games of the match.

“It looks like we are going to host the first round of playoffs on Friday. Final schedule will be out later, but we control our own destiny.”