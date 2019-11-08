Springfield 0 0 0 6 -6

Fowler 32 14 8 8 -62

This past Friday, the Grizzlies football team followed the pattern it established through the regular season: an explosive offense combined with a very stingy defense that produced a commanding lead early in every game.

Springfield came to Fowler and had a first-hand view of that technique as they fell behind in the first half, 46-0. The final score was another impressive win for the Grizzlies at 62-6.

Offensively, the story was freshman Erick Hernandez, who rushed for 174 yards on 16 carries for five touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, defense has been the calling card for the Fowler team all season, allowing just 91 points in nine games for an average of slightly over 10 points per game. In the game of wide-open 8-man football, that is about all you could ask.

Gabriel Proctor, who anchors the stingy Grizzlies' defense, did it once again with six solo tackles and nine assists. The defensive effort was bolstered by three sacks, two by Lorenzo Murphy and another by JJ Mobbley. And Luke Bitter added an interception for another outstanding effort on the defensive side of the ball.

“The boys have done a great job this regular season,” commented Fowler coach. “We are really excited about being in the playoffs and have a great opportunity ahead of us.”

Individual Fowler stats for the game were: passing, Luke Bitter 5-5 for 89, Braxton Bates 3-5 68 yards; rushing, Hernandez 16 carries 174 yards, Thor Schiffer 6 carries 66-yards; receiving, Rylee Smith 4-71 yards; tackles, Gabriel Proctor 15 (nine players registered tackles for a team total 32); sacks, Lorenzo Murphy 2, JJ Mobbley 1; Bitter, one interception for 25-yards.

Fowler, 9-0 and seeded third in the sixteen team playoffs, will face No. 14 seed Simla (5-3) Thursday in Fowler starting at 1 p.m.