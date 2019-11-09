The Women’s Suffrage Centennial-Southern Colorado celebrated the life of suffragette and Pueblo resident Carrie Clyde Holly by going back in time.

The Carrie Clyde Holly Tea was held Saturday afternoon at the Pueblo Heritage Museum to reflect the tea parties held by suffragettes in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Guests dressed in Victorian attire and were treated to refreshments, music, poetry and a historical presentation.

“For the Women’s Suffrage Centennial celebrations — we’re doing a lot of reading of old newspapers, especially the Chieftain,” said Judy Gaughan, WSCSC member and professor of history at Colorado State University-Pueblo. “They report about these teas that people go to. They’re political because remember: There is no other entertainment.

“When people go out for a political event, they also go for a social event, for food, for music, for poetry,” she said.

Isabel Ivery, member of WSCSC, performed a poetry reading celebrating women’s suffrage in Colorado. Members of South High School’s choir, Cameo Farris and Megan Hibler, sang a series of suffragette songs with instructor Becca Klock. Gaughan made an appearance as Clyde Holly to document Holly’s life and achievements.

Born July 15, 1866, in New York City, Clyde Holly moved to Vineland with her husband and two daughters in 1889. While living in Vineland, Clyde Holly was on the board for School District 47 and studied law

One year after Colorado became the first state to ratify women’s suffrage in 1893, Clyde Holly was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives with two other women: Clara Cressingham and Frances S. Klock. As a state representative, Holly sponsored a bill raising the age of consent to 18. The bill was later passed by the state of Colorado.

The WSCSC is a women’s organization dedicated to celebrating and researching events related to women’s suffrage both state and nationwide.

Debbie Mulay, former president of the Pueblo Heritage Museum and member of WCSC, said the two organizations have been working together for over a year, showcasing an exhibit about the push for women’s right to vote in Colorado.

A year ago, the WCSC celebrated 125 years of Women’s Suffrage in Colorado. They also have upcoming plans for events commemorating 75 years of the League of Women’s Voters on Feb. 15 and an entry in next year’s Colorado State Fair Parade.

“Anyone who wants to is welcome to join us.” Gaughan said.

jbartolo@gmail.com

Twitter: @jamesbartolo6