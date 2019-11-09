In anticipation of Veterans Day on Monday, a grateful community on Saturday twice paid tribute to all who served their country, whether in combat or in times of peace.

In its 18th year, The Pueblo Chieftain Veterans Day Parade, hosted by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, drew hundreds of flag-waving patriots to the Union Avenue Historic District in a show of respect and appreciation.

At his rightful place at the head of the procession was parade marshal retired Army Sgt. David Jacober.

Jacober, who served in the Military Police Corps from 1982 to 1994 in West Germany, recently retired as a corporal from the Pueblo Police Department due to an ongoing battle with cancer.

"I was asleep when I found out I had been selected. And when I woke up, I thought I was dreaming," Jacober said in his trademark humble demeanor. "It's a heck of an honor and it's awesome.

"I worked this parade a number of years and I was shocked at how many people are here for us today."

As honorary marshal, Joe "Rojo" Romero, like Jacober, made his entrance in a sleek, eye-catching sports car.

In answering his country's call to serve in Vietnam, Romero said he did so with the words of John F. Kennedy in his heart: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."

"To serve was part of our upbringing," said Romero, a decorated Army combat medic now active in local philanthropy. "President Kennedy's words were always imprinted on me. And I think that was the attitude of most of the guys in that era — with the exception of those who went to Canada."

Holding to tradition, the 45-minute caravan boasted veterans of all eras and campaigns, from World War II through the anti-terrorism campaigns in the Middle East.

All were rightfully greeted with a combination of heartfelt applause, expressions of thanks, and salutes.

Many who served — some who gave all — were honored in absentia by family members and brothers in arms.

Also represented were active duty military, including Fort Carson's Fourth Infantry Division Band, and the potential future of America's armed forces, in the form of Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the county's six high schools.

The loudest salute of the morning came courtesy of three different waves of leather-clad motorcycle riders: proud veterans who roared down Union Avenue with American and service branch flags waving and pipes blaring.

Along with Jacober and Romero, an esteemed participant was retired Maj. Gen. Randall "Grit" West, who served as the Aviation Combat Element Commander for the Fifth Marine Expeditionary Brigade in Operation Desert Storm. The highly decorated officer later wrote about his experience in "From Prayer to Victory: God's Part in Desert Storm."

West is in town to speak at the Marine Corps' 244th birthday celebration, which begins at 5:30 p.m. today at the Union Depot.

An hour later, celebrants gathered at the Veterans Bridge on the Riverwalk for the ceremony organized and hosted by Pueblo Veterans Council member organizations, with support from partner agencies.

This year, the spotlight was on veterans who, in their retirement, are still shaping young men and women into solid, productive citizens as JROTC instructors.

Matt Albright, director of the Center for American Values, welcomed the celebrants with a reminder that Veterans Day is indeed cause for jubilation.

"Memorial Day and Veterans Day are sometimes held synonymous," he began. "I think it's proper to remember those we've lost every single day, obviously. But let's remember: Today's a day of celebration, for you — for those who proudly served to protect our freedom."

The significance of veterans returning to serve in JROTC programs was the centerpiece of an address by Army Col. Michael W. Cobb, the commander of the Pueblo Chemical Depot.

"One of this community's greatest assets is the Pueblo high schools' JROTC, and the men and women who make up the leadership," Cobb said. "To retire, and become a civilian, and still be able to give back is a true reflection of this community.

"Today we have the honor and privilege of recognizing 12 veterans who have chosen to not only give back to this community, they have chosen to do so by mentoring young men and women who will one day rise, and hopefully make a difference in this country's future."

With nearly 400 cadets looking on, the following JROTC instructors were acknowledged and presented with plaques:

• Retired Maj. John Freeburg and retired Sgt. 1st Class David DeMoss, Centennial High School.

• Retired Maj. Charles Wright and retired 1st Sgt. Alex Jackson, Central High School.

• Retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jose Oyolacosme and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Arnold Lewis, Pueblo County High School.

• Retired Lt. Col. Reginald Cox and retired Master Sgt. Roberto Vissepo, East High School.

• Retired Lt. Col. Victor Vasquez and retired 1st Sgt. Jason Schueler, South High School.

• Retired Lt. Col. Tracy Emond and retired 1st Sgt. Matthew Dilcher, Pueblo West High School.

Also honored, with placement of a plaque on the Veterans Bridge, was retired Air Force Lt. Col. Mark "Yak" Maryak, who currently serves as chief pilot and instructor at L3Harris-Doss Aviation.

Maryak, who frequently took part in the flyovers that usher in the Riverwalk ceremony, was recognized by a fellow B-52 combat pilot, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Maye.

Before a rifle salute and the playing of taps concluded the hourlong program, Albright reminded patrons of Pueblo's special legacy.

"New York City's not the home of heroes. Philadelphia isn't, Los Angeles isn't, neither is Washington, D.C. You name them. Pueblo, Colorado, is the Home of Heroes, and that's something I know these men and women fought for.

"So you all kids around here, keep remembering that."

