After advancing to the regional tournament for the first time in team history, Swallows Charter Academy volleyball's dream of reaching the state tournament fell just short Saturday.

The Spartans (14-11), lost in straight sets to Union Colony Prep and lost 3-2 to Akron at the Class 2A region 4 tournament in Greeley.

Swallows lost 25-16, 25-16 and 25-19 to host Union Prep in the regional tournament's opening match.

In the second match, the Spartans led 2-1 before Akron bounced back. Akron won the match 9-25, 25-13, 27-29, 25-14 and 15-6.

Swallows won the most regular season and league matches in team history en route to its first appearance at a regional tournament.

LLyons@chieftain.com