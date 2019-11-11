The Colorado State University-Pueblo Foundation will host its fourth annual #LoveCSUPueblo Give Day on Friday. This event is a concentrated crowdfunding effort, allowing donors to support one or more of 26 campus-wide initiatives.



CSU-Pueblo Foundation utilizes crowdfunding to raise money for CSU-Pueblo students, academic programs and departments, athletic programs, and student organizations. The goal of the day is to have 1,700 individuals donate to CSU-Pueblo within a 24-hour time frame. The crowdfunding method allows individual projects an opportunity to increase visibility and raise small amounts of money from a large number of people.



Last year’s success was record-breaking, with nearly $68,000 raised through 1,700 donations. This year, CSU-Pueblo Foundation solicited interest for project fundraising from all university colleges and departments. Twenty-six individual funds have been established, seeking support for a variety of campus initiatives.



“CSU-Pueblo Foundation is excited to host the #LoveCSUPueblo Give Day, providing an opportunity for our students, faculty and staff, and others to show their love for this great university and their favorite projects,” said CSU-Pueblo Foundation President/CEO Todd Kelly.

“The CSU-Pueblo Foundation will match, dollar-for-dollar, up to $1,000 per campaign for eligible campaigns. Other bonus incentives intended to promote giving from a wide array of donors will also be promoted, including, most overall donors, most alumni donors, most student donors, most faculty/staff donors, and most donors outside of Pueblo County.”



The crowdfunding website will be open to donors all day, in the hopes that students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends of the university will show their love by supporting the initiatives.

To view campus initiatives, to donate or to obtain more information, visit giveday.csupueblo.edu/.