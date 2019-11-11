School: Eva R. Baca Elementary



Grades/subject taught: Literacy Interventionist, K-5



Years of experience: 28



Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology/elementary education, University of Southern Colorado; master's in English as a Second Language/Bilingual Bicultural Education, Adams State University; Curriculum and Leadership (administrator license), University of Colorado Colorado Springs.



From Principal Julie Griego: "Every child and family at Baca has an advocate with Mrs. Torrez. She is excellent at building student relationships and making every child feel important. They are truly cared about and she builds their self-confidence, so each child can experience a level of academic success.

"Students and families seek out Mrs. Torrez for support and guidance. She truly loves the children she serves and wants to make a difference for every child.

"Mrs. Torrez has excellent content knowledge and strives to meet the needs of all children by challenging them daily and maintaining high academic expectations. She studies data and is constantly evaluating what the students need to grow and succeed.

"She is definitely a leader in our building. She goes above and beyond to make Baca the best school possible. She is a team player and is always willing to lend a helping hand. Our students are lucky to have such a caring, compassionate person who serves them daily."



From the educator: "As a student growing up in the East Side, I did not have very many teachers that looked like me. The few that I did have really made an impact on me. They were the ultimate role models and encouraged me to excel. Throughout high school, I was encouraged to pursue engineering as a career, but I just did not feel that was my destiny. I felt that I would lead a more impactful life if I became a teacher in my own town, in my own neighborhood.

"The best part of the job is developing relationships with my students and families. You become a part of their family, a part of their lives: it’s an honor to be trusted with their precious children. I also love seeing former students and hearing about how their lives are going.

"The most challenging thing, for me, has been the shift to high-stakes testing. Children are constantly being assessed, but not provided with the learning opportunities they need to succeed. I am not afraid of accountability, but it needs to be meaningful and useful and do no harm to a child."



