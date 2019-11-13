Clean Valley Recycling and Woodruff Memorial Library are teaming up to take out the trash and save recyclables in a community cleanup event this Friday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and coincides with America Recycles Day. After the community cleanup, the library will host a double-feature movie: "Wall-E" and "A Plastic Ocean".



La Junta resident Joe Ayala is an active advocate of recycling. Formerly on the board of Clean Valley Recycling, Ayala continues to sweep the streets of trash and recyclables on his private morning runs. He brings with him an old jogging stroller he borrowed from a friend to sort and store the materials he finds, and he said that he and his family have adapted their daily routines to be more conscious of how they use and throw away materials.



"We just need to get more people out there," said Ayala about the scheduled Friday cleanup. "There's trash all over."



Ayala said it can get frustrating to pick up an area in the morning only to find that more trash has blown in by the same evening.



"There's never any way to just be on top of it. I can run every day and it is still there the next," said Ayala. "I don't know what it is: If it's someone throwing or is it blowing?"



Sometimes, Ayala said, he catches himself wondering if his efforts are even worth the energy. Is he even making an impact? But a more optimistic mindset wins out with Ayala: he believes that if everyone does his or her one, small part, that effort combined with others' can make lasting change.



"The motto is 'Reduce. Reuse. Recycle,'" said Ayala. "We should reduce first, and then if we can, reuse it. Then if we have to, recycle. Too many people go to the end and try to recycle right away."



He used bottled water as an example. People buy cases and cases of 32 bottles of water per case when they could use and reuse one single bottle.



"The funniest one: Everyone's all in an uproar about plastic straws right now," said Ayala. "No one says anything about Styrofoam. Styrofoam is horrible and it doesn't break down; it doesn't biodegrade. Everyone uses Styrofoam. Your convenience stores, your fast food places, your regular restaurants. When you ask for a to-go (box), it's a Styrofoam thing.



"That is everywhere around town. I don't think that people understand that it doesn't matter what you're doing with your straw if you're using so much Styrofoam all the time."



One way to get the good green word out, of course, is the community cleanup event on Friday. Another way to motivate people would be to connect them with Clean Valley Recycling, and maybe to expose them to the county landfill and all its wonders.



Ayala's interest in recycling peaked after he toured the Clean Valley Recycling facility.



"I went on a tour out there," he said. "I got to talk with Dee Hostetler. Just taking that tour was incredible. They showed me their sorting center, how they bail it all up and put it into that, and I was just like, 'Man, we're not doing enough.'"



He used to recycle cans and that was about as far as it went, said Ayala. But after his tour, he brought a recycling bag home and started practicing the habit with his family.



"We just kept going and I just kept learning more and more about it and was like, 'Geez, we need to be doing a lot more,'" said Ayala.



Ayala said he thinks more people should consider using the local recycling service. It's cheap and the service performs curbside parking, he said. He also said that he doesn't think people understand why there's a charge associated with the service.



"People don't understand, they have to charge because there are people there sorting all of that. They have to do all this stuff; they are sorting by hand, then they have the bailers that compact it all, but it's a process," he said. "Any time you can go out there to Clean Valley, they have so much.



"Now they have the recycled building materials, which is keeping more stuff out of the dump."

In September, county resident and recycling volunteer Larry Hollar asked county commissioners to endorse in the form of a letter Clean Valley Recycling's grant request of $46,490, part of which would go to funding a new vehicle for the non-profit.



Hollar informed commissioners that the recycling service prevented 2,335 tons of recyclable garbage from being dumped into the county landfill from 2014 to 2018.



"What's going on when you go inside is seven staff members part-time working really hard to keep paint, cardboard, books, paper, plastic, electronics, glass, metal and building materials out of the landfill," said Hollar. "There is a 10-member Board of Directors who not only supervise but who are required to volunteer as well. It's a busy place and the people are very, very sincere. In the last five years they've kept 2,335 tons out of the landfill."



Hollar said that Clean Valley Recycling was seeking additional funds because they had lost a revenue stream when China quit buying plastic recyclables in 2016 - 2018.



Ayala said he appreciates the recycling service being so easy to set up with the city, but suggested that the city take it a step further and seek to add recycling bins along La Junta's streets and parks.



The citywide cleanup on Friday will focus on four locations: Clay Hills Disk Golf Park, City Park basketball courts, Woodruff Memorial Library and the Clean Valley Recycling Trailer (3rd Street and Adams Avenue).



cburney@ljtdmail.com