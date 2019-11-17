Mary Aurora Pequete, 93, lifelong La Junta resistant passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, at the Fowler Nursing Home. She was born on June 11, 1926, in La Junta, Colo., to Andres and Matilde (Whatley) Pequete.

Mary was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, and also Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was a nurse at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center from 1956 until retiring in 1986 where she enjoyed helping and caring for her patients and others. She loved her family and spending time with them and her friends. She loved her community and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

She is survived by her nephew, Jack (Inez) Pequete of Rocky Ford; great niece, Brooke (Troy) Elenga of Pueblo West; great-great nieces, Allison Roan, Tiessa Good and great-great nephew, Ryker Elenga. She is also survived by her nephew, Carl (Cindy) Goff; nieces, Joyceann Coltellaro, Glenda (Gordan) Golman, Nancy (George) Burton, and several great-nieces and nephews, all in Texas. She is also survived by Jack's step-son, Phillip (Leann) Navarro, whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Joe Pequete, sister, Rose Goff.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Both services at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish with Father Henry Wertin officiating. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in La Junta. Visitation will be held 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Peacock Memorial Chapel.

