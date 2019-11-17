Pueblo Community College students in need of a little bit of help this Thanksgiving can pick up food baskets offered by the school’s employees and signature foundation.

PCC's annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway is set to take place Nov. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Fortino Ballroom on campus at 900 W. Orman Ave.

Baskets are set to be given away to students that day on a first-come, first-served basis. Any student wishing to pick up a basket must have a valid PCC student ID.

The baskets are organized and put together by PCC employees and members of the PCC Foundation

The drive has been happening every year since Patty Erjavec began her tenure at president of PCC in June 2010.

She has challenged her employees and PCC Foundation members every fall to gather food items to fill the baskets with, and has incentivized the departments that collect the most food.

"Knowing how many of our students and their families have challenges, I challenged the faculty and staff here to step up and help provide food baskets for our students," Erjavec said.

The food would be dropped off today at the PCC student center, then organized for students to pick up on Nov. 21.

The PCC departments that collect the most, second-most, and third-most amounts of food are recognized.

The Erjavec family provides a monetary award in the name of the top department to the community college's food pantry, which was established in 2014 to benefit PCC students. Students are able to use the service once a week, selecting six food items and one hygiene product from the pantry.

"We ensure that every student and their family has a Thanksgiving meal — not just here in Pueblo but at all of our campus and site locations," Erjavec said.

The items in the baskets students will receive include boxed stuffing, boxed mashes potatoes, packages of gravy mix, cans of green beans, boxes of Jell-O, cans of cranberries, and a $10 grocery store gift certificate students can use to purchase a turkey.

Erjavec said the giveaway is something she and PCC staff take pride in.

"It's important for us to really make sure that our students have what they need, not only from an academic side but also from a social side," she said.

