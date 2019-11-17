The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office launched a revised website — pueblosheriff.org — that offers a contemporary look and provides easier access to information and forms.

The new website is courtesy of a Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program grant in the amount of $41,814, and was completed by CivicPlus, a website development company.

“We are pleased to be able to provide, through the CSEP Program, a new website that will provide a more interactive and useful way to connect with the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Kirk Taylor. “This is going to make it easier for the public to access information every day and especially during emergencies.”

The website provides improved functionality and accessibility, which was becoming increasingly outdated on the previous site implemented nearly 15 years ago. The site provides easier access to information on the detention center, law enforcement, emergency services and the CSEP Program.

A new tab entitled “How Do I” will help users access information, download forms and conduct operations: all in one easy location. Quick links available at this location include allowing the public to register for inmate visits, put money on an inmate’s account, sign up for emergency notifications, obtain forms for a records request and concealed carry permits, and access a variety of general information about the sheriff’s office.

New to the website are a History Hall, Medal of Valor and In Memoriam pages.

The History Hall provides a historical look at the 37 sheriffs who have served Pueblo County since the office was established in 1861. The Medal of Valor page features citations and photographs of the sheriff’s office’s 17 recipients of law enforcement’s highest decoration for bravery. And the In Memoriam page honors deputies who died in the line duty.

“We want to thank the CSEP Program for providing Pueblo County with yet another tool to better interact with our community and to improve our public safety,” Taylor said.

