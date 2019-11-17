Leah Baynes is going the extra mile to give the Pueblo men and women in blue some appreciation this holiday.

Baynes, the fiancee of a Pueblo police officer, is organizing baskets to give to all 220 sworn Pueblo Police Department personnel for the holidays

The baskets include an assortment of handy goods, from food that cops can eat while on the go, to warm gloves and winter clothing. Baynes said she's gotten a movie-themed basket with popcorn, peanuts, and a blanket as well as a coffee basket with a bunch of essential coffee-making items.

Baynes is collecting basket donations that are valued in the $20-$40 range, so every officer is receiving equitable goods and already has about 125 of them. She is also accepting cash donations that she and other participating in this effort will use to put together baskets themselves. Anyone who donates money would get a card placed in their basket letting the officer who gets it know who it's from.

Baynes, who has pushed the effort to support local police on social media channels, has even received support from some businesses. She said Jimmy John's has reached out wanting to donate something for every officer and that Print Pros has also made contributions.

Anyone wishing to put together a basket to donate or wanting to provide money for the program can email Baynes at aubrismommy4@gmail.com.

Baynes said she got the idea for this drive from a page she follows on Facebook, where someone posted about a smaller but similar effort.

Baynes said it’s important for police officers to know how much the community appreciates them.

She said she does things for her fiance's crew at the department every year and knows wives who bake cookies and do nice things for their husband's crew.

"But some crews don't have wives so involved," she said. "I thought it'd be a nice effort to do something for everyone in the department. And it's a good chance for the community to give back. I wanted to make this a community effort because it will make people feel good for giving back — and it shows officers there are people who appreciate them and not everyone is against them."

Baynes said she is excited for the day when she and those she's working with can deliver the baskets to officers.

"I think it'll be awesome," she said. "I think it'll be a good feeling. Hopefully we can make it a yearly thing and get more people on board after this year."

