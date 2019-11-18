Chandler Mason prides himself on being tough.

Unlike some quarterbacks, the 6-2, 190-lb senior at Pueblo West High School relishes putting his head down, initiating contact and fighting for extra yards.

“People kind of get caught up thinking that quarterbacks are ‘pretty boys’ and I kinda want to change that,” he said. “All our coaches do a great job teaching us that we’re football players. It doesn’t matter what position you play, you’re a football player.”

Mason has played quarterback most of his football career, with a brief stint at tight end his junior season.

Since taking over at QB, the team has won back-to-back Pikes Peak League titles. This season, the Cyclones finished the regular season 9-1 overall and 5-0 in league play.

Saturday Mason helped lead Pueblo West to a 27-7 victory over Golden in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Mason scored a touchdown on a QB sneak and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Menegatti in the victory.

Mason’s leadership and focus have helped guide the Cyclones.

“I think we’ve just taken it week-by-week and not looked ahead,” he said. “Last year, we looked ahead and got beat in the first round of the state playoffs. This whole year we’ve focused on planning for this week.”

Mason threw for 1,411 yards, 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions while completing 64 percent of his passes. As a runner he carried the ball 88 times for 566 yards and 11 scores.

Through toughness and intellect, he’s mastered head coach Clint Buderus’ option-keeper offense.

“It’s just one of those things you’ve just gotta read and react,” he said. “We practice it all week. I watch a lot of film. Coach Buderus has really helped me.”

Buderus, Mason said, has helped him read defenses and see the field more clearly.

His ability to see the field better, Mason said, has been the key to his added success this season.

“Last year, I was probably limited because I didn’t see it as well and I didn’t understand defenses as well,” Mason said. “I felt like I ran tough last year. But you can play tough and play dumb and it doesn’t do any good. To know what’s going on, and to see the field better just helps a lot.”

Teammates like leading receiver Dawson Menegatti and running back Jeremiah Sanchez, as well as the Cyclones’ offensive line have also aided in Mason’s success.

Without them, the quarterback said, his job would be much tougher each week.

“I have such great teammates and such a great offensive line that my job isn’t all that hard,” Mason said. “All of these guys just make stuff happen for me and I get the credit when really, the line and those guys are making plays for me.”

After losing early in the postseason last year, Mason hope she and his teammates can make a run at a state title this go-around.

Mason won a Class 4A state baseball title in May as a member of the Pueblo West baseball team.

His father, Calvin Mason, won a baseball and football title while playing at Fowler in the mid 1980s.

The senior said he would love to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“It would mean everything to win a title,” he said. “He’s been the biggest supporter through it all. He’s been my biggest role model and my number one fan.”

But win or lose, Mason has made lifelong memories as a member of the football team.

It’s those memories that he’ll cherish the most.

“These have been the bears of my life,” Mason said. “I’ve had great coaches, the guys have worked their butts off for me and it’s been awesome to be with these guys and to have grown up with them. It’s been a really cool experience.”

