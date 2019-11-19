The Chieftain publishes community briefs in Wednesday and Sunday editions. Please send your announcements at least one week prior to these publication dates to city@chieftain.com.

Parkview Medical Center

to host Lunch and Learn

Parkview Medical Center will host Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. today in the Ryals Room of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

Dr. Derar Albashaireh of Pueblo Cardiology Associates, P.C., will make a presentation on the latest treatments and technologies used to help patients with heart disease, and more specifically with heart valve disease.

The event is open to the public. Attendance is free and lunch will be served.

For more information, call 584-7369.

50th anniversary reception

for Dagels set Saturday

A 50th wedding anniversary reception for Al and Eloise Dagel will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Grace Community Church, 1405 25th Lane.

For many years, Al Dagel ministered to the congregation at Grace Community Church. A 1974 graduate of Faith Baptist Bible College, he also trained at the Denver Seminary.



Dagel has served in a variety of pastoral and para-church organizations and positions.

The public is invited to attend the reception and extend congratulations to the couple.

Jingle Bell Run to aid



Child Advocacy Center

The Jingle Bell Run to kick off Pueblo’s Parade of Lights now will be hosted by The Pueblo Child Advocacy Center as a new fundraiser.

At 5 p.m. Nov. 30, the run will begin on the west side of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library and end at 6th and Court streets. This fun walk/jog/run is approximately 1.3 miles long. Participants will be given jingle bells to tie to their shoes and are encouraged to wear their most festive fashions.

While the Jingle Bell Run has been in existence for several years, the Pueblo Downtown Association chose the Pueblo Child Advocacy Center as the charity organization that would most benefit from it. All proceeds will benefit the center's child abuse prevention and investigation program.

This year, the center has seen 25% more children than at this time last year. Families are not charged for the services.

The Jingle Bell Run cost is $8 per participant, with 12 and younger participating free.

To register, visit pueblocac.org. Free parking will be available at the Rawlings Library. Call 583-6332 for more information.