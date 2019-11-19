With the new year but a few weeks away, you can get a start on the future by looking into the past.

For the 13th year, the Pueblo Downtown Association has produced a calendar highlighted by photos of historic significance to the area.

With the focus on Pueblo's early days, the calendar begins with a look at Santa Fe Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth streets, and the peculiarly named X-10-U-8 Saloon and Dr. Snyder's Boot and Shoe Store.

"Early Pueblo began as a supply post for trappers, traders and travelers to the gold fields," notes the photo caption. "By 1870, though not a booming metropolis, several milestones had been achieved. There was an established telegraph line, a successful newspaper, three churches and a board of trade organization working to attract people and railroad service to the area."

Also featured are photographs of county’s second courthouse and Pueblo’s original city hall at 614 N. Main St., the original First National Bank at 4th Street and Santa Fe Avenue, the Denver and Rio Grande railroad, and The Hanging Tree.

"The Hanging Tree, on the south side of the Arkansas River, was legendary as both a landmark and a symbol of swift frontier justice," according to the caption. "When South Pueblo was established in 1873, the 88-foot tree stood in the middle of Union Avenue, between C and D streets. Said to be over 380 years old, the tree was cut down in 1883."

Peggy Willcox researched information and selected photos from the extensive collection at the Pueblo County Historical Society.

Calendars, priced at $15.95, are available through pueblodowntown.com, and from local retailers, including JR’s Country Stores, Barnes & Noble, Rosemount Museum Gift Shop, My Friend the Printer, Scott Office Products, Solar Roast Coffee and Thatcher Building Barbers.

Proceeds from the calendar benefit the Downtown Association's beautification projects, including planters, flowers and park benches, and promotions like the upcoming Parade of Lights, Downtown Madness, and Dancing with Pueblo Starz.

