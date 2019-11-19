Apple Valley Cider will open its Penrose location, from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, as a public tasting room to introduce a special edition cider called Penrose Apples.

Made with fresh pressed local apples from Penrose grower Jenkins Farms, there is a limited supply and this is the only scheduled public tasting. Patrons will also be able to buy 22 oz. bottles of this cider to take home. Penrose Apples will be available in select liquor stores the following week.

Apple Valley Cider makes award-winning hard ciders in Penrose. All of their products are gluten free and are made from 100% apple juice and pureed fruit, with no added sugar. They received international recognition this year when their Black Currant cider was named best in class fruit cider at the 2019 Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition out of 175 international fruit cider entries.

Apple Valley Cider is owned by Penrose, native Kevin Williams. Williams, the former head brewer of Walter’s Brewing Co. in Pueblo. is leveraging his years of brewing and cider-making experience at Apple Valley Cider. The cidery is located at 103 Broadway, Suite 13. in Penrose.