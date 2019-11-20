Jasmine Garbiso is determined to pave her own path on the softball field.

Attending the same college as her older sister, Jade, had little to do with her decision to attend Adams State University.

“At first I never even went and visited there,” Garbiso said. “But then I went to a camp there and I really loved the coaching staff. Jade being there was a very small contribution to me going there.”

Garbiso signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Grizzlies on Nov. 13 as part of early signing day.

Though the decision wasn’t based on her older sister, having her there is still something that Garbiso looks forward to, she said.

“I’m excited, we’ll get a good two years together, and it’ll be fun,” Garbiso said. “She’s my role model and I grew up watching her on the field. She decided to pitch first and then I wanted to pitch.”

Garbiso made 19 appearances in the circle her senior season. She went 8-5 with a 3.18 earned run average while striking out 91 batters and allowing just 38 walks.

In the batter’s box, Garbiso was one of the Cyclones best hitters. She hit .473 while driving in 26 runs and scoring 27 times.

Garbiso credits an improved mental toughness for her stellar senior season.

“As a freshman I played kind of timidly,” she said. “Just knowing that I have the ability and getting some confidence really helped this last season.”

When Garbiso looks back at her career, she said she’ll cherish the time spent with her teammates the most.

“I had an amazing team and they just always had my back and it was great,” she said. “I’ll really look back on the memories I made.”

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14