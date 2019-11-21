The lives of 22 transgender and gender non-conforming Americans killed this year were remembered through a candlelight vigil Wednesday at Milagro Christian Church, 2111 S. Pueblo Blvd.

The vigil, hosted by Milagro Christian Church, the Southern Colorado Equality Alliance and local transgender support group Transgenerations was part of the nationwide “Transgender Day of Rememberance.” For the past 20 years, the Transgender Day of Rememberance has paid tribute to those killed in acts of violence against transgender people.

“We name our dead and we name the hate that killed them,” said John Mark Hild, facilitator of Transgenerations, in a “reflection” during the ceremony. “Even though we despise this service, we realize our need to hold it.”

Dana Martin, Jazzaline Ware, Ashanti Carmon, Claire Legato, Muhlaysia Booker, Michelle Washington, Paris Cameron, Chynal Lindsey, Chanel Scurlock, Zoe Spears, Brooklyn Lindsey, Denali Stuckey, Tracy Single, Bubba Walker, Kiki Fantroy, Pebbles La Dime Doe, Bailey Reeves, Bee Love Slater, Itali Marlowe and Brianna Hill were black transgender women lost to anti-transgender violence.

Transgender man Jordan Cofer was one of nine victims killed in the Dayton, Ohio, shooting on Aug. 4 and gender non-conforming person Jamagio Jamar Berryman was murdered Sept. 13 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The vigil also recognized Johana Medina, who died from untreated complications suffered during U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and Layleen Polanco, who died in a New York City jail cell on June 7.

“While the details of these cases differ, it is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color, and that the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and unchecked access to guns conspire to deprive them of employment, housing, health care and other necessities,” read Lane Hoober before naming the victims.

Wednesday’s ceremony included responsive readings adapted from an interfaith liturgy held before 2019 Los Angeles Pride festival and parade and the Jewish Book of Prayers. Hoober was joined by Olivia Mayhem, Ryleigh Carr and Winter Duran as the ceremony’s four readers. Some 22 people attended the gathering.

