Walk down Union Avenue on any given day and you're likely to be greeted by the bouncing, cheerful tones that bring to mind an era of long ago.

With his tweed flat cap and long, gray beard, Puebloan Tom Boyd’s appearance is timeless; he would blend in with life in the 1900s as easily as he does today. Even his instrument — a Marxophone — would be a better fit for the streets of Pueblo a century ago than in 2019 — and that's part of the point.

"Any old hippie can pick up a guitar and not make a dime," said Boyd, who explains that he once owned a store — which sold clothes, then steampunk merchandise — on the same street where he now performs. "I needed something to stand out."

The Marxophone is one of the few musical instruments created in America. It was invented and manufactured from 1875 to 1947 by Henry Charles Marx — "not to be confused with Groucho, Harpo, Chico, Gummo, or Zeppo," Boyd says with a smile, before adding "or Karl."

Though Boyd spends his days busking full time, don't confuse him with a panhandler. A sign on his bike reads: "Not homeless ... Yet" — and though some days he and his wife don't have food to eat, his music has kept a roof over his head.

Boyd talks longingly of a time when busking was seen as a revered art form, bringing music out into the public and creating a little romance for the community.

When he first tried busking, Boyd played guitar at the Wild Wild West Festival, where he made $15. When he switched to playing the Marxophone, he made the same amount in 15 minutes.

"The wealthy people think I'm homeless, and the homeless people think I'm wealthy," Boyd said. "I'm what happened to the middle class."

sswofford@chieftain.com

Twitter: @stephenswofford