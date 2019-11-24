Mesa Veterinary Clinic

welcomes new vets

The Mesa Veterinary Clinic has two new veterinarians.

Both doctors graduated from Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama, and bring with them extensive knowledge and a passion for mixed animal medicine.

Dr. Tara Renkes joined the clinic in July. Originally from Texas, she brings a caring bedside manner and true dedication to her patients.

Dr. Nicole Burke joined the clinic in August. She originally is from Indiana and has a passion for pigs. She also is Equine Manipulation Certified.

Also on staff, we have owners Dr. Joseph Barker and Dr. Tiffany Barr. The clinic's previous owner Dr. Robert Barr works part time. Dr. Matt Braunschmidt, Dr. James Fitzgerald and Dr. Becky Simmons are on staff full time.