Since its inception in 2009, the Swallows Charter Academy girls basketball team has continued to grow and improve as much as possible each season.

That will be the case again this season, as head coach Rebecca Tomlin has set lofty expectations for her Lady Spartans.

“We want to build on the success of last season and the success the volleyball team had this year,” Tomlin, now in her third year as coach, said. “The Lady Spartans are looking to have a stellar season. With a more experienced team, we look to finish as one of the top teams in our league going into the district tournament.”

Swallows finished 1-19 overall and 0-13 in Class 2A district 6 play, and will begin its season a few weeks after its volleyball team made its first appearance in regional play in school history.

The district is one of 2A’s toughest, featuring teams like Swink, Rye, Rocky Ford, Fowler and Holly.

Tomlin acknowledges the challenge of competing in such a tough league, but believes her team is right there with the top teams in the District 6.

“We play in the toughest league in 2A,” she said. “Holly, Crowley County, Fowler, Rocky Ford, Rye, John Mall, Hoehne and Swink all have long traditions of success in girls basketball. I truly believe that several teams out of our league should make it to the state playoffs.”

To compete with the upper echelon of competition in the district, Swallows must rely on three seniors to lead the way.

Anna Mriglot, Alyssa Stevenson and Jessie Vallejos will anchor the team. Mriglot will start at center and will look to be a force in the paint on offense and defense. Stevenson, at guard, will lead the way shooting the ball from 3-point land. Vallejos, also a guard, will anchor the offense and defense as an all-around standout.

“Each (senior) plays a different position and role on the team,” Tomlin said. “I look for Anna to lead and mentor our younger post players and show them the ropes. Jessie and Alyssa have the most experience on the team and lead with their actions and hustle on the court.”

Chipping in will be juniors Madisyn VanNorman, Maddie Wertsbaugh and Ellie McDonald.

VanNormam is a guard who will be a factor as a scorer while Wertsbaugh will be a key defender for the Spartans. McDonald can play guard and at post and will look to contribute more to the team in her second year with Swallows.

“We also have strong leaders in our junior class,” Tomlin said. “We will see who puts in the extra effort to become a team captain and a leader.”

Tomlin and her team will focus mostly on improving fundamentally from last season.

Building leaders, and bringing younger players up to speed quickly will be priorities heading into the season.

“We’ll focus on handling pressure and eliminating turnovers is key for us,” Tomlin said. “Each practice we are working on the little things and that will make a huge difference by the end of the season.”

While winning a state title is the goal of every team before the season, Tomlin said her goals will reach beyond just winning.

She wants her girls to experience playing in the state playoffs, but she said she also wants to help them off-the-court.

“I would love to help these ladies experience that level of basketball,” she said. “We are shooting to finish in the top of our league and make it to the playoffs. I also have a goal of helping these ladies become strong leaders and great people. I have never had the honor of coaching such a great group of young women.”

The Lady Spartans will begin their season at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Centennial.

