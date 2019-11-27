NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) chapter 1054 elected new officers at the November meeting, to include president Chad Hart. Chad lives in Lamar and currently serves as National president of “Retired Association of State and county office employees (RASCOE)."

This is an organization that serves retired Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service, currently Farm Service Agency employees. Chad was the office manager in Prowers and Bent counties until he retired in 2013 via early out offers. He deems it important to monitor retirement benefits and do all we can to keep or enhance them if possible. Chad is honored to serve Chapter 1054 as president and looks forward to meeting the chapter members.

Other officers elected were: Gil Carrillo, Vice President, Pat Gonzales, Secretary, Patti Bennett, Treasurer, and Jane Hutchins, Legislative Chair Congressional District #4.

A Christmas lunch will be held at the Frontier Diner, 213 Grand Avenue, in Cheraw, Colo., at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 11. Officers will be installed at that time. All NARFE members and prospective members are invited to attend. Members must be current or retired federal service employees.

Immediate family members of active members are now eligible to join NARFE. Please RSVP to Pat Gonzales at 468 – 8516 or Jane Hutchins at 469-4059 or email Pat Gonzales at patti.shene@gmail.com with “Christmas lunch” in the subject line no later than Monday.

NARFE is the only association dedicated to protecting the earned retirement benefits of federal employees, retirees, and their survivors.