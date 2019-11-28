The Fowler High School football team will be going for the fifth state championship in school history on Saturday as it will host Sedgwick County. Kickoff at Vibber Field is at 1 p.m.

This will be the first time the Grizzlies will play for an eight-man championship.

Fowler's first title came in 1957, when it was the Class B champs. The Grizzlies, coached by Art Miller, defeated Palisade on Fowler's home field by a score of 27-20.

Fowler had only one loss that season with that defeat coming at the hands of Florence, which went on to be the Class A champions.

The second championship was in 1986, when the Grizzlies were the Class A champs. Fowler traveled north to Limon that year and it defeated the Badgers 48-15.

Fowler then won back-to-back Class 2A championships in 1991 and 1992. In 1991, the Grizzlies defeated West Grand 49-6, and in 1992, they scored a 32-14 win over Caliche.

The 1991 and 1992 title games were played on the Grizzlies' home field.

The last three state championship teams were coached by Lewis Flores and all three teams went 13-0.

Sedgwick County is the defending four-time state champion, and it is going for a record-setting fifth straight title.

In 2015, the Cougars defeated Akron 36-6, and in 2016, they defeated Akron again 41-11. In 2017, Sedgwick County defeated West Grand 42-6, and last year, it scored a 58-14 win over Hoehne.

Sedgwick County is 60-2 during the past five seasons.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com