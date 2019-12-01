New Books
Fiction
1. Scarlet Fever – Rita Mae Brown*
2. Sword of Kings – Bernard Cornwell*
3. Under Occupation – Alan Furst*
4. Warrior of Altaii – Robert Jordan*
5. The Rise of Magicks: Chronicles of the One, Book 3 – Nora Roberts*
6. Spy – Danielle Steel*
Non-Fiction
1. Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a
Television Era – Saul Austerlitz*
2. We Are the Weather: Saving the Planet Begins at Breakfast –
Jonathan Safran Foer*
3. The Wichita Lineman: Searching in the Sun for the World’s Greatest
Unfinished Song – Dylan Jones*
4. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That
Changed American History – Brian Kilmeade*
5. America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States
– Erika Lee*
6. A Theory of Everything (That Matters): A Brief Guide to Einstein,
Relativity, and His Surprising Thoughts on God – Alister McGrath*
*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD’s Cloud Library Collection.