Pueblo’s MissionSide call center will be hiring more than 500 customer service representatives for temporary jobs taking phone calls for the 2020 census.

“This year is the first year that the census is allowing the constituents to reply online. Before, you always had to fill out a form and send it through the mail. This year, we are going to send out postcards and you can fill everything out online, said Lori Ortiz Bustos, an operations manager for the center.

Workers will help people who have questions and those who need help with the online process.

MissionSide Program, a government contract call center, will host a job fair at 10 a.m. Monday at 1045 W. Sixth St., to recruit hundreds of people interested in the positions.

The temporary jobs will last through July 3. Training will begin soon and actual calls will begin in March, Ortiz Bustos said.

Altogether, MissionSide will hire 900 Coloradans for customer service representatives and support staff.

Those who apply in person may be hired right then.

Potential employees may be eligible to receive full-time jobs starting at $14.89 an hour, and may be hired on a rolling basis until Jan. 21.

“That’s ($14.89) just for the CSRs and the pay goes up from there. We also have a pay in lieu of benefits. So if the CSRs already have insurance, they get an additional $4-plus an hour, so it brings them almost to $20 an hour,” Ortiz Bustos said.

“There are a lot of call centers in Pueblo. There are call centers that have closed. There are call centers that have seasonal work. So we have a really great job pool to pick from.”

However, Ortiz Bustos said the company doesn’t limit hiring to people who previously have worked at call centers.

“If you are a friendly customer service (person), you’re computer literate, then you have an opportunity to get a job here,” Ortiz Bustos said.

“We have big numbers to meet, but we have no doubt that Pueblo will come through for us.”

To be considered for a position, potential employees must bring two forms of identification to the job fair. Employees will conduct calls in support of efforts to fulfill the constitutionally mandated task to count each person living in the United States in 2020.

“We also have the need to hire a lot of Spanish-speaking folks, too. So we really encourage anybody to apply … we are hiring, I believe, 200 Spanish-speaking CSRs

Ortiz Bustos said the census is vitally important to the nation.

“It’s important for the roads. I know I see a lot of things on Facebook with people complaining about potholes and stuff. A lot of the funding that the states and counties get is based on the number of people,” Ortiz Bustos said.

“So if we can collect everybody’s information, then we will have good numbers and everybody can get the money that they need for the different repairs and such.”

For those interested in career opportunities with MissionSide, you can apply online at www.missionside.com/careers.

