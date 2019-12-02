A stainless steel storage unit was damaged and five propane tanks stolen from a Family Dollar in the 2600 block of North Elizabeth Street Monday.

After breaking into the storage unit, causing $3,000 in damage, the perpetrator(s) stole five full propane tanks, with a total value of $250.

Burglary

A home in the 2800 block of Fifth Avenue sustained $2,300 in damage during a burglary reported Friday. The report does not indicate, what, if anything, was stolen from the home.

Burglaries in the 1900 block of Montezuma Road and the 1100 block of West 13th Street also were investigated.

On Friday, a Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the 2800 block of Lowell Avenue on a burglary call.

From a shop, spools of copper wire valued at $1,400 and tools worth $150 were stolen. To replace a broken window and screen will cost $365.

Multi-person fight

On Sunday, a Pueblo Police Department officer was dispatched to the 2300 block of West 15th Street in reference to a fight.

A reporting party indicated that approximately seven people were fighting in front of the residence, "and a few of the persons were bleeding," according to a report. Another reporting party said she was involved in the fight and had struck a male party "because he hit her." She declined to offer additional information.

The report lists two male suspects, ages 20 and 37, and also notes that juveniles were involved.

Auto thefts

A gold 2006 Chevy Equinox valued at $21,000 was reported stolen from the 1300 block of East Fourth Street Saturday.

From the 1500 block of Carteret Avenue Sunday, a white 2016 Chevy Impala valued at $16,000 was reported stolen.

And from the 100 block of Loyola Lane Friday, a blue 1998 Honda Civic valued at $2,000 went missing.

On Thursday, doing a favor resulted in a lost vehicle.

The victim, the owner of a black 2005 Dodge Magnum valued at $3,500, told an officer he went to the area of Scranton Avenue and Pitman Place to visit friends. There, an unknown person asked the victim for a ride "to run some errands," with a promise to pay for the service.

At a convenience store in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street, the victim was assisting someone at the gasoline pumps when the unknown person drove away in the Magnum.

Thefts from auto

Two vehicles, a 2011 Mazda and a 2018 Dodge Ram, parked in the 4000 block of Northern Avenue were broken into. Gloves and binoculars, with a total value of $1,020, were taken.

Passenger windows were broken during the commission of the crime, resulting in damage totaling $1,250, according to a Thursday report.

Electric bike theft

An gray electric Trek bicycle valued at $2,800 was reported stolen from the 4100 block of North Freeway Friday.

Fraud

A victim attempting to buy an RV from a party claiming to be "Ebay Motors" is out $3,000, according to a deputy's report.

On Wednesday, the deputy was told by the victim that he purchased $3,000 worth of Ebay gift cards to purchase the vehicle. After texting the gift card numbers to the "Ebay Motors" representative in Virginia, the victim attempted to call the number, which was not working.

A call to Ebay revealed that the company was not selling the vehicle.

Trailer theft

On Thanksgiving, a deputy responded to the 4300 block of Cummings Street in Colorado City to investigate the theft of a black PJPM 2000 flatbed trailer valued at $2,400.

Arrests

Taron T. Stewart, 39, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant.

Krystin M. Schletter, 33, of an unspecified block of Veta Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault and booked into jail in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Raymond G. Terrones, 28, of the 24000 block of East U.S. Highway 50, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. He also was placed on a parole hold.

Ashton Z. James, 23, of an unspecified block of East Falcon Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond parole hold warrant and placed on a parole hold.

Rex T. Lile, 28, of Avondale, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of theft and first-degree forgery. He posted $5,000 bail and was released from jail.

Alvin A. Vigil, 72, of Walsenburg, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving a vehicle as a habitual user of a controlled substance. He posted $10,000 bail and was released from jail.

Orien K. Boisvert, 36, of Rye, was arrested Friday on a failure to appear warrant, and booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Nashoba C. Williams, 31, of the 1900 block of East 10th Street, was arrested Friday on a contempt of court warrant, and booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Connie C. Gill, 41, of the 1500 block of East 18th Street, was arrested Friday on a federal warrant.

Samantha L. Carrillo, 37, of an unspecified block of Sheffield Lane, was arrested Friday on four no-bond fugitive of justice warrants.

Adrianna Carter, 30, of the 2900 block of Adrian Avenue, was arrested Saturday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant.

Rosanne P. Valdez, 34, of the 1200 block of Stone Avenue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jesse B. Anzar, 19, of Nebraska, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. He posted $5,000 bail and was released from jail.

Tristain C. Wyatt, 29, no specified address, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond criminal mischief warrant.

Tammy L. Campbell, 47, of an unspecified block of Avocado Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of crimes against at-risk, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jason L. Hargrove, 34, of the 28000 block of Everett Road, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance schedule 3/4/5, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Tonya R. Goodrich, 42, of an unspecified block of Kingsley Avenue, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond warrant for second-degree assault-serious injury.

Vanda K. Bishop, 38, of the 1200 block of Russ Avenue, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant.

Amber R. Baca, 32, of the 1600 block of Wabash Avenue, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond warrant for first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. She also was placed on a parole hold.

