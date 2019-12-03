Marvin R. Miers of Fowler, Colo., passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

He was born June 29, 1930, in Minnesota where he was raised and attended the Minnesota School for the Deaf. He married Blanche C. Matsumonji on Jan. 15, 1953.

He worked many years, retiring from the Denver Post. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed fishing. He also enjoyed leather carving, wood carving and reading.

His wife, Blanche, was born on July 2, 1928, in Minturn, Colo., and attended the Colorado School for the Deaf. She loved learning about the Bible and became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and devoted her life to sharing what she learned with others.

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Blanche C. Miers, who died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. He is survived by their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Per Marvin’s wishes, no services will be held.



