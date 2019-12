The Otero Junior College wrestling team will compete at home for the only time this season as it will host a dual meet against Northwest Kansas Technical College today.

The first match will begin at 6 p.m. at the McDivitt Center.

This is also the final time the Rattlers will be in action this calendar year. Their next competition will be the Western Colorado University Open in Gunnison on Jan. 10.

