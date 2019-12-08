Children and their families packed the Rosemount Carriage House on Saturday evening to meet Mrs. Claus and write letters to Santa, who also made a surprise visit.

“When Santa isn’t here, they sit on my lap and they will tell me so I can relay to Santa what it is that they would like for Christmas,” said Denise Hood, who was Mrs. Claus for the night. “They ask me questions — usually about Santa — and it’s just an opportunity to interact with the kids. They show me their crafts, they offer me cookies. Basically I’m the surrogate for Santa.”

This year’s Tea with Mrs. Claus was the third annual holiday fundraiser for Pueblo Rape Crisis Services. Tickets for the event were sold out almost a week prior to the growing event which moved to the Rosemount Carriage House this year after outgrowing its previous location.

“We want to provide a fundraising opportunity but also a fun event for families and kids,” said Kristi Roque, executive director for Pueblo Rape Crisis Services. “Nobody else the first year we did it was doing tea with Mrs. Clause. We figured it would be a fun opportunity for kids and families to do something different for the holidays.”

Aside from tea, guests were also treated to cookies, candy, hot cocoa and stories read by Mrs. Claus.

“It’s really indescribable, the looks on the children’s faces and their willingness to believe,” Hood said. “It’s just heartwarming. It’s probably one of the highlights of my Christmas season and it’s hard to put words to what I get out of it… The cause is certainly worthy and to be able to contribute in this way for the kids is just a blessing.”

Pueblo Rape Crisis Services offers crisis intervention for victims of sexual assault along with case management, prevention, education and 24/7 confidential hotline. Born out of a grassroots effort, it was recognized as a 501(c)(3) in 2001. They operate on individual donations and grants.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you live or what kind of human being you are, probably sexual assault is something that has either touched your life or someone else’s life that you love,” said Kirsten Taylor, president of Pueblo Rape Crisis Services.

“We’re always looking for community support and donations,” Taylor said. “This is a fundraiser, we do another fundraiser in the spring called Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. We’re always looking for underwriters or sponsors; so if folks want to make a donation, they can just go to our website which is rapecrisisservices.org.”

