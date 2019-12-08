Thanks to the inherent power of unity, a nondescript wall is now a vibrant, eye-catching tribute to a community that’s rich in pride and history.

As part of its mission to uplift and empower communities, The Colorado Trust has partnered with the East Side neighborhood affectionately known as Dog Patch.

This fall, The Colorado Trust and community partner Monica Hernandez engaged the talents of renowned mural artist Matte Refic to spearhead a project that would result in a large-scale piece that reflects the identity and spirit of Dog Patch.

As a collaborative enterprise, residents were encouraged to not only weigh in on what the mural should encompass but help bring that vision to colorful life.

"We started with a few community meetings to lay out the concept that we were going to paint a community mural," Refic explained. "For that first meeting, we discussed Dog Patch and what's important to those who live here: the values they hold, the icons, the things they find interesting."

From that initial gathering, Refic learned of residents' love for the La Gente Youth Sports program, St. Anne's Church and its festival, play areas and home gardens. Incorporating those aspects into various prototypes, Refic worked with the residents’ committee to finalize the design that would grace the south wall of the La Gente building in the 2800 block of East 12th Street.

Over the course of three weeks, with paint and supplies provided by The Colorado Trust, Refic and a team of 20 Dog Patch residents — "ranging from little kids to the elderly," he said — transformed the expansive canvas into a work of historical art.

"It was a good turnout, with a lot of hands involved," Refic said. "And while the work was going on, a lot of other community members came by and checked it out. And that allowed me to explain what we were doing and listen to their input."

The end result, like the community itself, is an engaging blend of families, animals, traditions and buildings, with St. Anne's Church, Eva R. Baca Elementary School, athletic equipment and a chile ristra among the notable features.

"The purpose was to create a sense of community within this mural, so that the residents of Dog Patch, which is somewhat of an isolated community, can have the sense of pride in creation and ownership of this mural," Refic said.

"And I believe we accomplished that."

One of the contributors was 10-year-old Santiago Ozuna, who directed his efforts toward the creation of a prominent tomato.

"That's my brother's favorite vegetable," Santiago said. "And I think this mural looks super good and people will drive by and like it."

Lenny Sanchez, Santiago's grandfather, lives a few houses down from the La Gente headquarters.

"I just helped on the lower part because I have a messed up back," said Sanchez, 67. "So I did whatever I could to help Matte and the rest of the crew. I think it came out really nice and I hope it gets this community fired up and a little closer together again. We were always a tight-knit community but people get older and new people come in.

"So not everybody knows everybody anymore."

While that may be true, the mural project served as a positive step toward inclusiveness.

"I met a lot of people while we were painting," Sanchez said. "Some I did know and some that I didn't. So this was a good way to get new friendships started."

