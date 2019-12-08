One Pueblo West mom who wears nine different hats as a volunteer for local organizations and has a job to boot must have people around here thinking she has a clone or two.

Liz Lutz-Essenburg said everything she does is “all for the kids.” And indeed, she is devoted to Girl Scouts as a leader, volunteers in four different positions at Swallows Charter Academy, serves in two capacities as a Pueblo County High School volunteer, helps out with the Pueblo West Swim Club and is president of the Southeast Colorado Aquatic’s League.

Somehow she finds time to work at her job as a telecom analyst for United Health Group, be a mother to five children and a wife to her husband, Steven.

Lutz-Essenburg shaped her dedication growing up in Las Animas, where she learned from her parents who were also strongly-focused on their children. She was a Girl Scout for eight years and her mom was a leader, so it was natural for her to follow in her footsteps — and now her oldest daughter Kayla Lutz, 23, is a co-leader with Girl Scouts too.

“Both my mom and dad taught us to try to give back and help the community. They wanted us to see how we can make the world a better place — and now I guide my children in a direction so they will help make the world better for them and us,” she explained.

As she has gotten involved in areas where her kids are active, she has come to realize one thing:

“I have lived around my kids — and now the youngest (Jojo, 14) is a freshman in high school, and it is kind of scary to think they are all going to be gone and out of school in four years,” Lutz-Essenburg said.

With Jojo and Katy, 15, both attending Swallows and active in swimming and early college classes, their mother said she sorely misses her shuttle partner and daughter Molly, 18, a Pueblo West High School grad who now serves in the Air Force. And son Maxwell is about to graduate college in Fort Collins so he is out of the nest too.

“I really appreciate my family for helping me out with all this — and also Ana Bentz who is the secretary of the Swallows Parent-Teacher Organization. I couldn’t have done all that I do without them being willing to help me,” she said.

Some of her proudest accomplishments has been helping Swallows improve its school buildings and preparing Scouts for adulthood.

She said she is honored to have a lasting impact at the school by assisting with fundraisers to get a safer and more secure school from the new gym.

“That is pretty big: to make sure kids are safe.

“But on the other hand, assisting girls through Scouts — Some of whom have never been able to leave Pueblo — and making them into leaders” is an equally fulfilling accomplishment.

This summer the Girl Scouts were able to travel to Hawaii. They also have taken trips to Washington, D.C., and South Dakota.

She recalls one team building exercise that boosted the Scouts’ self-confidence and helped them “learn to trust people” as an experience that helped the girls come out of their shells and realize they can be leaders.

“I just love the kids,” she said.

