The Otero Junior College women's basketball team took a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with 16th-ranked Casper (Wyo.) College at the McDivitt Center.

However, the Lady Thunderbirds proved why they are ranked as they halted the steak with a 94-81 win.

"Casper's really, really good," said OJC coach Landon Steele. "They only have one loss on the year and that was to Western Nebraska. Unfortunately for us, they shot unbelievably today. But they're a good team and they're going to do really, really well in the north region. I don't see them losing very many games."

Casper took an early 5-0 lead, but Charisse Fairley made back-to-back 3-point baskets to put the Lady Rattlers in front. Natalia Otkhmezuri scored five points to put Casper back in front at 12-8.

Andrea Nelson answered with consecutive threes to give the lead back to OJC at 14-12. The teams then exchanged baskets and the first quarter ended with the score tied at 21-21.

Otkhmezuri put the Lady T-Birds back on top, but Kailey Brown's trey gave the Lady Rattlers a24-23 edge.

Otkhmezuri scored five more points and Kammie Ragsdale also scored five to give Casper a 35-24 advantage. Nelson scored another 3-pointer and Leah Mafua drove for a layup to cut the deficit to 35-29.

Otkhemezuri scored two straight baskets and Ragsdale scored a layup and Casper led 43-30.

Mafua scored four points, but Marija Bakil made two free throws to give the Lady T-Birds a 45-34 lead at halftime.

Casper increased the lead to 52-38 early in the third quarter, and the teams then exchanged baskets for much of the rest of the period.

Fairley scored five points and Mafua two in the final two minutes of the quarter to close within a 68-55 margin.

Fairley hit another 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter to reduce the deficit to 68-58. However, the Lady T-Birds went on a 10-2 run to push their advantage to 78-60.

Nelson made two more treys and Fairley one to close the gap to 81-69 with 5:13 remaining in the game. Sophie Abela added four points to narrow the margin to 84-73 with 3:40 left.

Mafua drove for a layup and added a free throw to bring the Lady Rattlers within 86-76. However, that would be as close as OJC would come.

Three Lady Rattlers scored in double figures with Fairley and Mafua both scoring 24 points. Nelson was next with 15.

Otkhmezuri led all scorers with 30 points.

Otero (8-3) played Clarendon (Texas) College on Wednesday.

"Clarendon is receiving votes in the national polls and they were 11-0 as of Monday," Steele said.

Casper 94, Otero 81

Casper — Ferrer-Bernad 3-7 0-0 8, Bakil 3-6 3-4 10, J. Jones 1-3 3-4 5, M. Jones 6-13 2-2 14, Otkhmezuri 12-18 2-2 30, Bayazit 0-0 0-0 0, Cotter 0-0 0-0 0, Achter 0-0 0-0 0, Ragsdale 5-7 0-0 11, Tehau 3-7 1-1 9, Soos 1-3 1-2 3. Total 34-64 12-15 94.

3-point goals — Ferrer-Bernad 2-5, Bakil 1-2, Otkhmezuri 4-6, Ragsdale 1-1, Tehau 2-5. 10-19.

Otero — Abela 2-12 4-6 9, Nelson 5-10 0-0 15, Fairley 8-13 2-24, Mafua 8-20 7-12 24, Florez-Pascual 0-2 2-2 2, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, Urbina 0-3 0-0 0, Goodwill 0-1 0-2 0, Lay 0-0 1-1 1, Fox 0-0 0-0 0. Total 24-64, 16-25 81.

3-point goals — Abela 1-4, Nelson 5-7, Fairley 6-10, Mafua 1-5, Florez-Pascual 0-1, Brown 1-1, Wallace 0-1, Urbina 0-3, Goodwill 0-1. Total 14-33.

Casper 21 24 23 26 — 94

Otero 21 13 21 26 — 81

Rebounds — Casper 42 (Ferrer-Bernad 7), Otero 32 (Mafua 7). Fouls — Casper 19, Otero 13. Fouled out — M. Jones.

