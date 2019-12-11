The 32nd Annual La Junta Holiday Shootout will take place this weekend at La Junta High School's Tiger Gym and Otero Junior College's McDivitt Center.

Once again, there are eight teams in the tournament.

The first round games will be played on Thursday. The games at Tiger Gym will have Sanford playing Fowler and La Junta hosting Swink. The Sanford/Lamar girls game will begin at 3 p.m. and the boys play at 4:30 p.m.

The girls game between La Junta and Swink will start at 6 p.m. and the boys will play at 7:30 p.m.

The first round games at OJC will have Fowler facing Centauri and Monte Vista against Del Norte.

The Fowler/Centauri girls game will tip off at 3 p.m. and the boys will play at 4:30 p.m. The Monte Vista and Del Norte girls will play at 6 p.m., while the boys from those two schools will lay at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, the championship semifinals will be at Tiger Gym and the consolation semifinals will take place at the McDivitt Center. The girls games will be played at 3 and 6 p.m. and the boys will play at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at both locations.

Saturday's games will all be played at Tiger Gym, beginning with the girls seventh place game at 8:30 a.m. The boys seventh place game is at 10 a.m., followed by the girls fifth place game at 11:30 a.m., the boys fifth place game at 1 p.m., the girls third place game at 2:30 p.m. and the boys third place game at 4 p.m.

The girls championship game will be played at 5:30 p.m., and the boys championship at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices for Thursday and Friday is $6 for adults and $ for children and senior citizens. Ticket prices for Saturday is $7 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.

